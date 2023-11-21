Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (left) and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@catriona_gray, @michelledee



Catriona Gray took to social media to thank Michelle Dee for representing the Philippines well in this year's Miss Universe pageant.

In an Instagram post, the country's fourth Miss Universe titleholder showed her support for Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the recently concluded competition.

"Thank you for the fight," she said. "Yours is a comeback story that I know well, and so it's with certainty that I can say, never denied only redirected."

"Whatever you choose to pursue, we're all right behind you! Mabuhay ka!" she added.

Both Gray and Dee first competed in Miss World before representing the Philippines in Miss Universe.

Gray finished in the Top 5 in Miss World 2016, then won the Miss Universe crown two years later.

Dee, on the other hand, competed in Miss World in 2019 and finished in the Top 12 before her Top 10 placement in Miss Universe over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Gray also congratulated the newly crowned Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, and commended former titleholder R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States for her "impactful reign."

She also gave a shoutout to her fellow backstage host Zuri Hall and former Miss Universe president Paula Shugart.