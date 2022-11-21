Justine Felizarta looks stunning in her national costume for Miss Tourism World 2022.

Designed by Neil Patrick Jimlani, the costume dubbed "Sari" is said to be inspired by the legend of Mount Apo, the Philippines' highest peak.

"Apong, which Mount Apo is derived, is a brave warrior and had a lovely daughter who is loved by many namely, Sari. Sari has long dark tresses and a soft sweet voice. The costume is enthused by the scenic landscape of the mountain and colorful culture of the moro and indigenous people of the Philippines," read a post on the social media pages of the Miss World Philippines Organization.

"'Luntian' or the color green symbolizes growth and renewal, which depicts the growth of the empowered women of today's generation. 'Bulawan' or the gold accents represent the women being the gem of the tribe. With that, 'Sari' is a lady who exemplifies strong and regal attributes of an Exceptionally Empowered Filipina."

Felizarta can be seen wearing her "Sari" costume during her visit to the Hung Temple in Vietnam as a Miss Tourism World 2022 delegate.

"Bringing the world to Vietnam... Grateful for this experience and all that there is to come," she said in an Instagram post.

Felizarta was proclaimed one of the winners of this year's Miss World Philippines competition. She was crowned Miss World Philippines Tourism, with Gwendolyne Fourniol getting the top title.

The Miss Tourism World 2022 coronation night will be held on December 3.

