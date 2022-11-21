LOOK: Dingdong Dantes shows off new family home

MANILA – Dingdong Dantes gave his followers a glimpse of their new family home.

In his own Facebook page, Dantes posted a photo of himself taking a dip in the pool while also showing the façade of their new family residence.

“Ang tahanan ng aking pamilya. Naitayo ng ilang taon, pero dalawang dekadang pinagsikapan. Pagkakaingatan, ipalalaganap ang pagmamahalan, at ipapamana ang mabubuting alaala,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor shared more photos on Instagram including one where he’s joined in the pool by his wife Marian Rivera and their kids Zia and Sixto.

“Dreams do come true, even at 42. Never give up,” Dantes said.

In another post, Dantes gave credit to his brother for being a hands-on engineer throughout the construction of their house.

“And the first beer… is with our engineer! Cheers to my brother, who has been with the project from day zero, till today.”

Dantes and Rivera are set to mark their eighth anniversary this December. They welcomed Zia in November 2015, and Sixto in April 2019.