Filipino talent continues to shine abroad as the creator of Catriona Gray's signature "lava walk" and "slow-mo twirl" is set to train Vietnam's current Miss Universe candidate.

Carlos Buendia Jr. was tapped by the Miss Universe Vietnam Organization to train Nguyen Thị Ngọc Chau in the upcoming pageant.

"As a citizen of the world, I am ready to face this new challenge. My vision is to help more beautifully confident women no matter how complicated or hard it may be," he said in an Instagram post.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and I'll do my best to intertwine culture and pageantry again," he added, saying he cannot wait to start the training sessions with Ngoc Chau.

And while he will be mentoring Vietnam's candidate in Miss Universe, Buendia made it clear that he "will always carry my Filipino heart and soul wherever I go."

"Mabuhay and let us support all Miss Universe candidates this year. Iangat natin silang lahat," he said.

Ngoc Chau, for her part, said she is "very happy" to have Buendia in her journey to the Miss Universe crown.

"In 2018, Miss Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe. Behind her success was the companion of coach Carlos Avila Buendia Jr. who has helped Catriona prepare for her journey at Miss Universe 2018," she said.

"I will try my best to absorb and learn everything I could from Mr. Carlos."

The next Miss Universe pageant is set to be held on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Philippines is sending Celeste Cortesi, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2018, as its representative.

Cortesi's predecessor, Beatrice Gomez, finished in the Top 5 of last year's Miss Universe, with Harnaaz Sandhu of India winning the crown.

