

Catriona Gray has arrived in Sultan Kudarat to co-host its beauty pageant.

The former Miss Universe joins actor Gil Cuerva in hosting Miss Sultan Kudarat 2022 which will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 21, at the Sultan Kudarat Gym.

"And just like that, we're in Sultan Kudarat! See you all tonight at Miss Sultan Kudarat 2022," she said in an Instagram post.

The judges for this year's Miss Sultan Kudarat pageant include Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwen Fourniol, Mister World Philippines 2022 Kirk Bondad, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi, and Kagandahang Flores founder Rodgil Flores.

Screenshot from @catriona_gray on Instagram Stories

Before heading to Sultan Kudarat, Gray was in Ilocos Norte for her in Ilocos Norte for her "Raise Your Flag" series, which showcases different destinations in the Philippines.

In her previous vlogs, she featured places such as Laguna, La Union, and Zamboanga.

Related video: