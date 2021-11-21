MANILA – Naelah Alshorbaji still feels like a winner even though she was not able to bring home the fifth Miss Earth crown for the Philippines.

In a post on Instagram following the Miss Earth coronation, Alshorbaji said that regardless if she wins or loses, she would consider herself a winner “because I learned and became a better person coming out of the situation.”

“You can't win at everything but you can take those losses as lessons that may even be more valuable in your life journey than any win can give you. Winning truly is a mindset,” she said.

Alshorbaji admitted it was hard for her to feel competitive because she was also rooting for many of her fellow delegates.

“Congrats to the winners, they were all my own personal bets too,” she said.

Expressing her gratitude to everyone who got her in the Miss Earth stage, albeit virtually, the Filipina beauty said: “Thank you Philippines for being ever supportive! I gave all that I could with the situation given to me and I have no regrets.”

“Congrats to us @missphilearth for being able to get into the top 8! Thank you for giving me this opportunity to represent our wonderful country! It really warms my heart to have you guys supporting me and making it show that even without a crown you guys are still proud of me. MAHAL KO KAYO.”

Her fellow Filipina beauty queens also congratulated Alshorbaji.

“I’m so proud of you, love!!!!! You’re amazing through and through. Can’t wait to prep with you for what’s to come,” said Emmanuelle Vera.

“Congrats, Nana! Love u,” said Karen Ibasco.

“YOU DID AMAZING! Congratulations! We love you,” wrote Jamie Herrell.

During the Top 8 question and answer portion, Alshorbaji was asked to expand on the word “focus.”

For her answer, she said: “When we are dealing with the pandemic, with the environment, we must focus on what we want to achieve. And moving forward, we must acknowledge that these are the things that need to be done.”

“Hopefully, each and every one of us will focus on the environmental problems, focus on what we can do right. I want to take an acknowledgement, every individual to do their part. So my question to each and every one of us who is watching this, what can you do for the environment? How can you be a part of [the solution to] this problem? How can you be the change?” she added.

While she did not win a crown, Alshorbaji won the gold medal during the pre-pageant long gown competition.

In joining Miss Earth, Alshorbaji hopes to raise awareness on the importance of turning plastic into quality materials to help the environment and the economy.

Destiny Wagner of Belize was named Miss Earth 2021.

The other winners of the pageant are the following: Baitong Jareerat Petsom of Thailand, as Miss Earth Fire 2021; Romina Denecken of Chile, as Miss Earth Water 2021; and Marisa Butler of the USA as Miss Earth Air 2021.

To date, the Philippines has four Miss Earth winners: Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

