Screencrab from Miss Earth 2021 on Nov. 21, 2021

MANILA - The Philippines will have to wait for another chance to win the fifth Miss Earth crown as the candidate from Belize on Sunday won the title this year.

Philippine bet Naelah Alshorbaji ended her journey as among the Top 8 in the 2021 edition of the pageant held virtually.

Destiny Wagner of Belize was named as Miss Earth 2021.

Following the announcement of the winners, Wanger was overwhelmed with emotions as she became her country's first representative to win an international crown.

“My country has never placed at Miss Earth before nor have we ever had an international crown. So right now, this is what we needed and I am happy to represent such a gorgeous country," she said.

"I am overwhelmed right now with emotions. The words and the gratitude, it’s very hard to express. But I am thankful. I am thankful for the Miss Earth Organization and thankful for my team as well,” she added.

During the final question and answer portion, the Top 4 contestants - Belize, USA, Thailand and Chile - were asked how far can technology go to help save the environmental situation the world is currently in.

For her answer, Wagner said: “I am so thankful to live in a digital age right now. Because of technology, we are able to spread awareness of things that are happening not only in my country but in other countries as well.”

“However, technology can also be used to save our environment because by incorporating innovation and technology as well as sustainability, we can use those two things to come together. I am so thankful to be a woman now in 2021 and be able to have access to these things such as solar energy and renewable energy. When mixed together, there’s nothing that we cannot do. I am thankful to be in the digital age of technology and it will be used to save the planet,” she added.

The other winners of the pageant are the following: Baitong Jareerat Petsom of Thailand, as Miss Earth Fire 2021; Romina Denecken of Chile, as Miss Earth Water 2021; and Marisa Butler of the USA as Miss Earth Air 2021.

Over 50 candidates participated this year in an attempt to succeed Lindsey Coffey from the USA, who won in the pageant’s first virtual coronation in 2020.

The Philippines currently has four Miss Earth winners: Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

RELATED VIDEO