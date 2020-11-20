LOOK: KC Concepcion's handcrafted jewelry for typhoon relief efforts

MANILA -- KC Concepcion gave her social media followers a closer look at the handcrafted jewelry she is selling to help raise funds for typhoon relief efforts in the country.

On Instagram, the actress and jewelry designer shared photos of three pieces from her own brand, Avec Moi.

These include the Bloom stud earrings, Cleopatra coin necklace, and Jardin de Noel coin necklace.

Thanking all those who have bought her on-hand pieces, Concepcion said they are now working on made-to-order jewelry.

"My lean team and I are overwhelmed by the inquiries for our three Avec Moi Jewelry made-to-order designs that are dedicated to charity," she said.

According to Concepcion, "a big portion of all proceeds" from orders will go toward relief operations for those affected by typhoon Ulysses.

She added that they are working with WWF-Philippines and the Kaya Natin movement for the purchases.

