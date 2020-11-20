Did you know? Ivana Alawi has her own lipstick shade with Inglot PH

MANILA -- Ivana Alawi has collaborated with Inglot Cosmetics Philippines for her own lipstick shade.

The limited edition Inglot x Ivana lipstick is described by the beauty brand as "an ever-reliable, 'My Lips But Better' shade that brightens up the face."

It added that Alawi personally picked the color, which is "a go-to shade for every skin tone."

The lipstick comes with a free pouch and is priced at P995. It is available at Inglot Cosmetics Philippines' stores at Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.

Early this week, Alawi personally re-packed and distributed relief goods to victims of typhoon Ulysses in Isabela and Cagayan.

In a departure from her fun entries on YouTube, Alawi shared in detail her charity initiative, from the bundling of the supplies to the distribution to evacuees.

"I hope marami akong mapapasaya. Iyon lang naman ang gusto kong mangyari — to help people, to inspire people. No matter how small, how big it is, a blessing is a blessing. Life is beautiful, and life is worth sharing with everyone," she said.

Alawi, who has had tremendous success as a YouTube vlogger aside from being an in-demand actress, has used her social media platforms time and again for charitable work.

In the early months of the coronavirus lockdown, Alawi also personally organized a relief program for worst hit communities.

