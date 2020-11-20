Beauty queens' fundraiser led by Pia Wurtzbach raises almost P300K

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach happily announced on Thursday night that the fundraiser she has started with her fellow beauty queens has significantly exceeded its initial target of P100,000.

In an Instagram Stories update, the former Miss Universe said they have collected "almost P300,000" for their "QueenTulungan" initiative which will directly go to four organizations -- Philippine Red Cross, Save the Children Philippines, WWF Philippines, and CFSI.

They still have two more days to raise funds for survivors of recent typhoons in the Philippines.

"So far, we've collected almost P300,000, which was way above our goal. So thank you so much for that," she said.

"As I said, we're going to keep everything transparent so we'll keep you updating on our progress," she went on. "We still have two more days so if you can, please donate. If you can't, that's also fine, just help us spread the word by reposting our posters... Somebody who can donate might see it, that would be a big help."

"Maraming, maraming salamat, guys," she ended.

Video from @piawurtzbach on Instagram Stories

Hours before her Instagram Stories update, Wurtzbach said in a post on her page that they have raised P269,455.02 for the "QueenTulungan" initiative.

She assured her 11.4 million Instagram followers that they have carefully selected their beneficiaries, adding that "all of them are doing on-ground work."

Wurtzbach started the "QueenTulungan" fundraiser last weekend with Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo and Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti, her co-hosts in the pageant-themed online talk show "Queentuhan."

The three held a fundraising episode featuring three more titleholders: Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida, Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann, and Miss Intercontinental 2015 first runner-up Christi McGarry.

Among those who have been actively promoting the fundraiser on their social media accounts were Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Bb. Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 semi-finalist Alaiza Malinao, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.

