After death, son of Davao Oriental vice mayor helps others as organ donor

Theo Louis Rabat-Gayta. Courtesy of Rabat-Gayta family

Theo Louis Rabat-Gayta, 19, was a promising young man.

The son of Mati, Davao Oriental Vice Mayor Glenda Rabat-Gayta, he was just like any teenager who’s into social media and online gaming.

He had just entered his first year in college this year when tragedy struck.

Last Monday, he was airlifted to Davao City after sustaining a gunshot wound in the head. Days later, he was dead.

His family did not elaborate how he was shot.

With his family’s consent, his eyes and kidney were donated to people who need them.

As Theo was wheeled into the operating room, the family said hospital staff bowed to show their respect to the young man.

The Rabat-Gayta family had lots of plans for Theo. But now, their only consolation is knowing that Theo became what he always wanted to be — a hero.

“It’s inspiring to know that there will be people seeing the world through Theo’s eyes and there will be people who are given another chance in life,” said his mother.

Theo's remains will be brought back home in Mati on Sunday before his burial.--Report from Francis Magbanua