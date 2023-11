Pearl Hung was crowned as Miss Global Philippines 2023 in Novotel Manila, Araneta City Saturday night.



The Palawena beauty queen is a former candidate of Miss World Philippines in 2018.

Pearl Hung said that it has been 5 years since she last joined a beauty contest. She calls this her “comeback.”



“I’m really honored to represent the Philippines, not just the title,” Hung said.



Hung said being crowned as the new Miss Global Philippines is something she is grateful about.