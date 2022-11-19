Review: Arman Ferrer is indeed a triple threat

Arman Ferrer

MANILA -- Whaaat? A striptease on the CCP stage?

Definitely, it wasn’t some sleazy show, but a musical concert, where the main artist briefly disrobed while performing – all for fun, entertainment and perhaps, eye candy.

After all, singer-actor-dancer Arman Ferrer has an enviable physique. And that’s what sets him apart from other male singers.

He had every right to flaunt his body when he took centerstage as the second male artist in the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) concept concert series, “Triple Threats,” with Ferrer staging “All of Me,” last night at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Black Box).

There wasn’t much fanfare when Ferrer emerged onstage and crooned Ben&Ben’s popular “Leaves,” which he segued into “Corner of the Sky,” a piece that immediately displayed his impressive range as a tenor and classical singer.

His repertoire consisted of varied tunes, not only Broadway or classical pieces, but also OPM, standards, pop, even opera and nationalistic songs.

He even sang Sara Bareilles’ haunting piece, “She Used To Be Mine,” from the musical, “Waitress.” The song is rarely delivered by a male performer, but Ferrer beautifully gave justice to it.

Ferrer humorously introduced himself before his audience. His name is Antonio Ferrer. “Kaya lang may Tony Ferrer na, so hindi ko na pwedeng gamitin ‘yun,” he lamented. Hence, he settled for Arman Ferrer, taken after his full name, Antonio Ray Manuel.

Ferrer initially teased the full-house crowd when he rendered the standard piece, “All of Me” (also the title of the show), with his first guest for the night. Theater actress Carla Guevarra Laforteza was apparently teaching him how to dance, so she opened his white, button-down polo, revealing his sexy abs.

Eventually, the polo was removed to display Ferrer’s toned body that elicited shrieks and howls from the crowd. He further excited everyone when he took off everything, down to only his boxer briefs in merely seconds.

He didn’t dare face the audience. The act was swiftly choreographed until Ferrer turned his back against his amused audience and lights were dimmed.

He dared execute that act in front of two National Artists present that night – Ricky Lee (film) and Alice Reyes (dance) – who were both acknowledged before the concert started.

Lee wrote the script for “Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical,” where Ferrer teamed up with theater actress Shiela Valderrama-Martinez.

CCP president Margie Moran was in the audience, too, as well as new CCP artistic director Dennis Marasigan.

Ferrer ran backstage to leave the stage to Laforteza, who gave the audience her heart-rending “Miss Saigon” piece, “I’d Give My Life for You.” She was joined by Ferrer in the duet of “Sun and Moon,” another “Miss Saigon” piece.

His second guest was Valderrama-Martinez, with whom he did a duet of the stirring “Loving You” from the Stephen Sondheim musical, “Passion,” where Valderrama-Martinez played the lead Fosca.

She did her spot number and dished out an enchanting medley of familiar Disney tunes – “When You Wish Upon A Star” (“Pinocchio”), “Part of Your World” (“The Little Mermaid”), “Reflection” (“Mulan”), “I See the Light” (“Tangled”), and “A Whole New World” (“Aladdin”).

The concert had a loaded line up of guests. The Company – Moy Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado and OJ Mariano – joined Ferrer in delivering the standard tune for weddings, “Now That I Have You,” then gave out “Both Sides Now.”

Ferrer rendered other memorable tunes like popular Frank Sinatra anthem, “My Way,” “The Promise,” which Ferrer sang as a tribute to Martin Nievera, and “O Sole Mio,” a duet with Korean baritone Byeong-in Park (married to soprano Rachel Gerodias).

Incidentally, Nievera is marking his 40th anniversary in the entertainment industry, with a concert tonight at Solaire.

Ferrer’s OPM suite – “Salamin ng Buhay,” “Rosas” and “O Bayan Ko” (the last one with the Ateneo Chamber Singers) – was well applauded and highly appreciated by his audience.

When he rendered “Rosas,” a tribute to 2022 presidential candidate Leni Robredo, the audience not just collectively raised their clenched first but even stood up – undoubtedly a hair-raising moment.

The song, that segued to the Philippine national anthem, collectively stirred the nationalistic pride of Ferrer’s crowd. A few others were even in tears. Truly a touching part in the weekend show.

And what concert towards the end of the year will be complete without a Christmas song? Ferrer injected an OPM original, “Paskong Walang Hanggan,” penned by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

Ferrer fittingly closed the concert with “Give Me A Chance,” an Odette Quesada composition he recorded on his birthday last month. Quesada gave the romantic ditty to Ferrer, who reimagined the tune.

He personally met the singer-songwriter in January 2020 when he guested in her concert at the Maybank Theater.

It will not take long before audiences see Ferrer perform again onstage as he announced his Valentine’s concert on February 14, 2023.

Ferrer’s “All of Me” is the second in CCP’s “Triple Threats” concerts of leading men onstage that started with Markki Stroem last month and will close with Poppert Bernadas in December.