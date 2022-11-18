LOOK: Netflix brings 'Slumberland' to Manila mall

The ‘Inflatable Slumerland’ will be open at Robinsons Manila until November 22. Handout

Marking the release of the adventure film “Slumberland,” Netflix has put up an inflatable version of the dreamers’ haven at a mall in Manila.

Called the “Inflatable Slumberland,” the massive playground opened Friday at Robinsons Manila, and will welcome “dreamers” until November 22, Tuesday.

Inspired by the locations in the film starring Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley, the attraction includes a 23-feet ball swim, giant slides, a maze, and a bounce space.

The playground is not just for kids; it’s open for all ages. Each visitor can play for 20 minutes.

In the movie, Slumberland is a place “for dreamers that allows them to wish for anything they want” and “makes impossible things possible.”

“Once you enter Slumberland, everything changes, but not everything is about fun - it comes with thrill and adventure,” Netflix said.

The opening of the “Inflatable Slumberland” coincided with the premiere of the Netflix original film on the platform.