MANILA -- Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

PLAYSTATION'S BLACK FRIDAY OFFER

Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore announced the launch of its Black Friday offer on Friday, with special offers for PlayStation games and accessories.

The promo will run until November 29 at all PlayStation authorized dealers and Sony Stores, while stocks last.

Discounts are available for products such as PlayStation's virtual reality headsets, PS4 wireless controllers, as well as Blu-Ray disc versions of selected game titles.

These include Demon's Souls, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales, NieR Replicant ver 1.22474487139, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

KIDDIE BIKE RACING AT ROBINSONS MALLS

Handout

Parents can bring their kids to Robinsons Place Manila this Saturday, November 20, as Robinsons Malls and the National Bicycle Organization organize a push back racing activity for children 3 to 5 years old.

The racing activity will start at 3 p.m. at the 6/F open parking of the mall. Aside from Robinsons Place Manila, children can also look forward to another racing event at the East Deck of Robinsons Metro East slated on January 15, 2022.

More details are available on the website of the National Bicycle Organization.

MOTORCYCLE KICKOFF RIDE IN CALABARZON

This Saturday, November 20, around 250 motorcycle enthusiasts will gather at Rizal Park for a two-day ride covering CALABARZON region's tourist spots and pit stops.

Organized by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the kickoff ride aims to bring back the confidence of the public to travel within the country while exercising "new normal" guidelines.

It includes the Taal Lake Loop (Cavite-Batangas), which has stops in Maragondon (Habi of Maragondon, Simbahan ng Maragondon, Caingin River), Tagaytay, Taal (Basilica San Martin De Tours, Marcella Agoncillo Historical Landmark, Apacible Historical Landmark), San Juan (Laiya), Lipa (Mary Mediatrix of All Grace Church), Mataasnakahoy (My Honey’s Farm), Sto. Tomas (National Shrine of Padre Pio), and Sta. Rosa (Nuvali Park).

The Laguna Lake Loop (Rizal-Laguna-Quezon), on the other hand, will cover Antipolo (Antipolo Cathedral, Hinulugang Taktak) Tanay (Daranak Falls), Pililia (Pililia Windmills, Pakil (St. Peter of Alcantara Parish Church), Paete, Luisiana (pandan weaving), Lucban (Kamay ni Hesus), San Juan (Laiya), Dolores (Bangkong Kahoy Valley), San Pablo City (Sulyap Gallery Cafe), and Sta. Rosa Nuvali Park.

Only fully-vaccinated individuals will be accepted to join the kickoff ride onsite, following strict safety and health protocols during the entire duration of the event.

More details are available on the Philippine Motorcycle Tourism website and social media pages.