JK Anicoche, Virgin Labfest director, passes away

Theater artist and educator JK Anicoche. FILE/ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Theater artist, educator, and curator JK Anicoche, best known for his immersive adaptation of “Battalia Royale,” has passed away.

His passing was announced Friday by Virgin Labfest (VLF), where he served as festival director from 2019 to 2021.

“Ipinaaabot din nang buong habag ang aming pakikiramay sa kanyang mga naiwang kaibigan, pamilya at kamag-anak,” VLF said in its statement.

The annual theater festival paid tribute to Anicoche, saying: “Si JK ay namumukod-tanging alagad ng sining ng teatro at naging bahagi siya ng VLF sa mahabang panahon. Ang kanyang masugid na pakikilahok sa taunang Festival ay mahalagang ambag na hindi malilimutan.

“May puwang siyang iiwan sa larangan at sa puso ng bawat artista ng tanghalan. Ang kawalang ito’y taglay nating lahat.”

It was under Anicoche’s leadership that Virgin Labfest transitioned to digital after 15 years in 2020, due to the raging pandemic. Despite challenges, that year saw 15 untested and unstaged plays, carrying on the breadth Virgin Labfest has been known for.

Prior to becoming its festival director, Anicoche had participated in the annual VLF as director of numerous plays, notably the historical, one-act “Kafatiran” by Dingong Novenario in 2011.

Anicoche was also artistic director of Sipat Lawin Ensemble, a theater group he founded in the Philippine High School for the Arts and which later became an independent performance company.

“Battalia Royale,” based on the Koushun Takami novel about high school students forced to kill each other to survive, was one of the many notable plays Anicoche had directed under Sipat Lawin.

Anicoche’s innovative production — audiences could choose their own viewing space at an abandoned school, where the play would be staged realistically — drew buzz and acclaim in 2012.

While it remains today one of his most notable works, equally memorable are Anicoche’s roles off-stage, as an educator and collaborator who helped usher in a new generation of storytellers.