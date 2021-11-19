MANILA -- The popular musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo" is returning to the stage this December as a homecoming concert.

Resorts World Manila made the announcement in a statement released Friday. The new show, titled "Ang Muling El Bimbo," will be held at 8 p.m. on December 10 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

It features the musical's cast members: Reb Atadero, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Tanya Manalang, OJ Mariano, Phi Palmos, Gab Pangilinan, Bibo Reyes, Vic Robinson, and Sheila Francisco.

The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra will also be part of the concert, which is helmed by director Jamie Wilson.

Handout

"Ang Huling El Bimbo," which is based on the hits of the iconic OPM band Eraserheads, was streamed online last year as a fundraiser for ABS-CBN Foundation's Pantawid ng Pag-ibig initiative.

A total of P12 million was raised during its two-day run, with proceeds benefiting families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related video: