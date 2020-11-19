WATCH: Jeremy Jauncey shares no-equipment workout

MANILA -- Beautiful Destinations founder and CEO Jeremy Jauncey recently shared a "simple, no equipment" workout that people can do at home as the pandemic continues.

The boyfriend of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared a video of himself doing the workouts on his Instagram page, listing the specific exercises in the caption.

The first part involves doing 20 bear crawl push-ups, 10 jumping push-ups, 10 fly push-ups, 20 shoulder taps, and 10 pike push-ups. This has to be repeated five times.

For the second part of his workout, Jauncey did 12 skater squats per leg, 12 Bulgarian split squats per leg, six split squat hops per leg, 12 curtsy lunges per leg, and six plyo lunges per leg. He said this should be repeated 10 times.

Watch Jauncey doing the said exercises below:

Jauncey and Wurtzbach officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

The two share a passion not only for travel and fitness, but also for the environment as ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature.

