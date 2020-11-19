Shopping shorts: ABS-CBN face masks, holiday deals on gadgets and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ABS-CBN FACE MASKS NOW AVAILABLE

Handout

Kapamilya fans can show their love for their ABS-CBN favorite shows and their loved ones with the official face masks of "Magandang Buhay," "It's Showtime," and "ASAP Natin 'To."



The neoprene face masks are customized with vibrant and colorful designs that match the happy vibe of the three well-loved ABS-CBN programs and are printed on a washable and stretchable fabric with a pocket inside for inserts.



Those who are interested to purchase the licensed face masks for themselves or as gifts can e-mail their orders to local personalized gift shop InstaMUG (instamug.orders@gmail.com). Each mask costs P120.

BAYO JOINS UN GLOBAL IMPACT

Handout

Homegrown retail brand Bayo has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Bayo's Journey to Zero movement is centered on achieving a sustainable approach to fashion, from spreading awareness on the growing need for sartorial consciousness to designing zero-waste collections for the consumers.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

CANVA LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION FEATURES

Handout

Canva recently launched a number of new collaboration features which include Online Whiteboards, a new Notifications Center, and new Talking Presentations.

Users can also easily join and manage teams through Suggested Teams, and distributed teams can now stay on brand with Canva's Brand Kits.

Online Whiteboards features a collection of Brainstorm templates to help bring the magic of in-person ideation online, and Mind Maps to help organize complex ideas.

The new Notifications Center helps teams stay informed by making it easy to review and respond to team members and move design projects faster than ever before. Once enabled, team members have the ability to receive alerts when tagged in comments, granted permissions to designs, folders and teams, or when approval or access requests are received.

Talking Presentations are ideal for teams located in different time zones, where finding times for group sessions can be a challenge. It gives an alternative to live, or fully pre-recorded formats, letting presenters integrate short videos of themselves as playable elements within slides.

Those who purchase 1 Canva Pro account (priced at P649/month) can get 4 for free until January 31, 2021. Canva Pro has a full library of over 80 million images, 4.5 million videos, and 25,000 audio tracks, plus time-saving tools like Background Remover, Content Planner, and Magic Resize.

DELIGHTFUL DISCOVERIES BY DISCOVERY GROUP

Handout

Shop for unique gifts in Delightful Discoveries, a Facebook group by members of the Discovery Group.

This new hub for unique finds is by the teams behind Discovery Shores Boracay, Club Paradise Palawan, Discovery Suites Ortigas, and Discovery Primea Makati.

Spearheaded by the properties' management company Discovery Hospitality Corporation, it aims to provide an avenue for staff to share the small businesses and projects they started during the pandemic.

At Delightful Discoveries, the public can browse delicious treats, handy household items, handcrafted products, and other essentials.

With the holidays approaching, the group makes it easy and safe to shop for thoughtful gifts for loved ones, while also showing support for the hospitality industry. Transactions are done directly with the sellers, who share their contact details in the group.

DEVANT HOLDS WORLD TV SALE

Handout

Devant is holding a special sale from November 20 to 22 in celebration of World TV Day.

During the promo period, customers can get a free SBX-60 2.1Ch Soundbar Speaker System with Built-in Subwoofer for every purchase of a Devant 65UHD201Smart 4k TV at P35,450.

Another deal includes getting a SB-50 2.0Ch Soundbar Speaker System for a purchase of a Devant 55UHD201 Smart 4k TV at P24,450 or a 50UHD201 Smart 4k TV at P20,450 from leading online dealer sites nationwide.

More details are available on Devant's website and social media pages.

ESTANCIA TO HOLD 3-DAY SALE

Handout

Estancia is offering discounts of up to 70% in its three-day sale from November 20 to 22, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The stores that will take part in the three-day event include Twenty Four Bakeshop, Miniso, Cortefeil, Onezo, Sige Kiya, James and Daughters, La Reve Patisserie, Macao Imperial Tea, The Color Bar, Daniel Hetcher, @Tokyo, Fino Leather Wear, Lock N Lock, Kuchenomics, Watsons, The Travel Club, Skin Station, Toys R Us, Digital Walker, Toys R Us, and Twenty Four Bakeshop.

SM Store will also hold a three-day sale, offering up to 50% off on selected items.

FUJITSU LAUNCHES NEW LIFEBOOK

Handout

Fujitsu recently unveiled Lifebook U9311, a featherweight, powerful, and enhanced version of its ultra-mobile premium commercial notebook for business professionals.

The 13.3-inch Lifebook U9311 is 15.5mm thick and weighs approximately 756 grams. It is packed with up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, specially designed for thin-and-light laptops to accelerate demanding business tasks for quick and responsive performance.

More details are available on the Fujitsu website.

GLOBE AT HOME PARTNERS WITH ABENSON, ELECTROWORLD

Handout

Globe At Home has partnered with gadget and appliance retail chain Abenson and its sister company Electroworld Philippines to offer a special bundle.

Until November 20, customers can get a free Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi unit when they purchase Lenovo IdeaPad S145 from Abenson and Electroworld branches nationwide.

Participating branches are available on the Abenson website.

LENOVO NAMED NUMBER 1 PC BRAND IN PH

Handout

Lenovo was recently cited by the market intelligence firm IDC as the number one PC monitor brand in the Philippines. It emerged on top during the third quarter of 2020 with 66,082 shipments, equivalent to 22% of the total PC monitor market share locally.

In a statement, the company said it owes its success to the many innovations it made to better serve customers facing the "new normal" brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This time, we heavily focused on improving the ability of our PC monitors in extending the productivity of our customers in the comfort of their own homes by including cutting-edge technology known in Lenovo devices," said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines president and general manager.

"We made our screens bigger, more color accurate, portable, and in the case of gamers, come out with more resolution and high refresh rates for complete immersion. Our monitors also include added connectivity and viewing options to unlock new opportunities whether for work, online school, entertainment, or gaming," he added.

Lenovo products are available in all Lenovo and Legion concept stores, and Lenovo authorized resellers nationwide. They can also be availed from the brand's official flagship store in Lazada.

NINJA VAN PH HOLDS ONLINE BAZAAR

Handout

Logistics company Ninja Van Philippines together with Kumu, a Pinoy livestreaming platform, has launched a live online bazaar so Filipinos can tick off their holiday gift-giving list from the comforts of their homes.

It kicked off last November 16, with the last session to be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 20.

The online bazaar is hosted by award-winning radio personality DJ Chacha and staged on Kumu, with the event featuring homegrown brands such as Lana PH, BOP Leather Goods, Cyleina Organics, Nth Aesthetic, and VxG Leather Co.

ORTIGAS MALLS LAUNCHES ELITE SOCIETY FOR PETS

Handout

Ortigas Malls has launched the Elite Pet Society as its was of honoring pets and pet parents.

By registering on the Ortigas Mall mobile app, pets will get their own digital IDs and stamp cards that will allow them to avail of special perks and privileges.

Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Industria are all proud pet-friendly places of Ortigas Malls.

ROBINSONS PLACE MANILA LAUNCHES CHRISTMAS VILLAGE

Handout

Robinsons Place Manila has gone over-the-top as it decked its halls with a fresh and modern twist on Santa's Christmas Village.

The mall boasts of a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with giant brightly lit stars and thousands of twinkling ornaments. Underneath the tree is a tunnel filled with sparkling lights.

There is also a garden of Christmas trees as well as giant gift boxes and shiny hot air balloons.

As Christmas is also the season to give back, Robinsons Place Manila aims to help 50 displaced jeepney drivers who have been most affected by the pandemic. Each of them will receive gift baskets and sacks of rice through the corporate social responsibility program of Robinsons Malls, the Gift of Change.

SAMSUNG HOLDS TV HOLIDAY SALE

Handout

Samsung is offering its Crystal UHD TV at up to 40% off, with some selected models bundled with a soundbar for a more immersive viewing experience.

The brand's Home for the Holidays sale runs until December 31, 2020, with more details on the Samsung website.

Meanwhile, another Samsung TV to check out is The Frame, which got the seal of approval from notable Filipino interior designers Ivy and Cynthia Almario.

The Frame isn't the typical eyesore of a black box with its Art Mode function, which lets the screen display beautiful artworks when the TV is turned off.

It can be paired with the Studio Stand, a unique TV stand formed like an easel.

SKY FIBER OFFERS HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY

Handout

SKY Fiber recently introduced its Christmas promo, where consumers get two free TP-Link WiFi mesh worth P10,000 when they get the company's Plan 75Mbps at P2,499 a month.

This can be availed on either SKY's online application through its website, or by buying a SKY Priority Pass through the newly launched official SKYZone store in Lazada's LazMall.

The SKY Fiber Holiday Giveaway runs until December 10 and is available to residential subscribers in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Laguna.