LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas International Patricia Magtanong shows off Christmas tree with dog Suki

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas International 2020 Patricia Magtanong’s celebration of Christmas will not be complete without her 8-month-old golden retriever, Suki.

Her pet completes the overall look of her gold-and-red themed Christmas tree in her Quezon City home which Magtanong shared with ABS-CBN News Thursday.

“Suki is very special to me. We have a special bond since she kept me company all through this time of the pandemic,” she said.

Along with the Christmas cheer, Magtanong has extended goodwill to charities close to her heart, particularly Tulong Isko, which aims to provide laptops and internet load connection to poor students of her alma mater, University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

She is also helping the Tulong Isko group in its donation drive for the victims of typhoons Rolly and Ulysses, which will be forwarded to the office of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Magtanong recently reunited with other Binibining Pilipinas 2019 queens for the online launch of Operation Relief Efforts of Araneta City to Help (REACH) for the typhoon-stricken families in Manila.

She joined Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidate Samantha Bernardo, Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Aya Abesamis, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao, and Miss Globe 2019 2nd runner-up Leren Mae Bautista in the live online fund-raising activity.

“Seeing the headlines, the damage and destruction faced by our countrymen, we felt a strong need to do something. We want to give back and use the platform that we have to help in our own little way,” Magtanong said.

The beauty queen is considering her options now to work in a law firm, or train in a broadcasting organization before going into public service.