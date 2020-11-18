French Embassy's monthly cultural event goes digital

Handout

MANILA -- The monthly cultural event of the French Embassy is going digital for the first time this year to adapt to the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The new "Les Jeudis Culturels" (Cultural Thursdays) will be relaunched with a virtual French classical music concert at 8 p.m. on November 26. It will be shown on the Facebook page of the Embassy of France to the Philippines.

Titled "Après un rêve" ("After a Dream"), the concert will feature cellist Kyongmin Nam and pianist Dingdong Fiel who will perform renditions of works by French masters such as Gabriel Fauré, Claude Debussy, and Claude Bolling.

"Our embassy recognizes the importance of adapting to the current situation and continuing our cultural advocacy using online platforms," said Marc Piton, the French Embassy's new counsellor for cooperation and cultural affairs, in a statement.

"In this time of confinement and uncertainty, we find comfort in culture. We hope that by relaunching Cultural Thursdays virtually, we would be able to reach new audiences and allow them to discover French music, appreciate Filipino talents, and enjoy a break from this difficult period, especially for those working tirelessly in the frontlines," he added.

Since 2018, "Cultural Thursdays" has been featuring performances from acclaimed French and Filipino artists monthly. Among them are award-winning French guitarist Thibault Cauvin, French jazz recording artist Tricia Evy, French classical pianist and composer Maxime Zecchini, Filipina soprano Rachelle Gerodias and Korean baritone Park Byeong-In, and the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

'FRENCH DINNER FOR A CAUSE'

Completing the "Cultural Thursdays" experience is a fundraising dinner for the benefit of Life Project 4 Youth (LP4Y), a French-Filipino non-government organization dedicated to the professional and social integration of young adults living in extreme poverty and exclusion in the Philippines.

The Tasting Club will present a traditional French pairing menu featuring Beef Burgundy, Roasted Potatoes and Carrots, and Chocolate Mousse Verrine, paired with a fine red wine from Burgundy (AOC Santenay). The menu costs P1,200 exclusive of delivery fees, with 10% of proceeds to be donated to LP4Y.

A virtual degustation will also be held by Tasting Club prior to the concert at 7 p.m.

"Les Jeudis Culturels" is organized by the Embassy of France to the Philippines and by the Alliance Française de Manille in partnership with the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, The Tasting Club, LP4Y, Manila Pianos, and Richard Sy-Facunda of the Manila Pianos Artist Series.

More details are available on the Embassy of France to the Philippines' Facebook page.

