After 6 years, food hall Hole in the Wall is saying goodbye

Hole in the Wall is located at Century City Mall in Makati. Facebook.com/holeinthewallPH

MANILA -- The hip food hall of Century City Mall in Makati is selling its kitchen equipment and furniture as it closes after a six-year run.

Hole in the Wall made the announcement in a Facebook post, thanking all those who have supported the establishment over the past years.

"Sadly, Hole in the Wall's story has now reached its end. But instead of feeling down, we just feel immense gratitude. We were lucky to stay open as long as we did, thanks to all of you," it said, not giving further details.

"It was a pleasure to serve you, and we hope we've left you with plenty of great memories. See you in our other restaurants very soon," it added.

In another post, Hole in the Wall said interested buyers of its furniture and kitchen equipment may drop by the food hall from November 20-29, or call the numbers listed in its announcement.

Hole in the Wall is among the many food and beverage establishments in the country that have ceased operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one of the businesses under the Tasteless Food Group, which also owns the food hall The Grid at Power Plant Mall in Makati and the dessert restaurant Scout's Honor, to name a few.

