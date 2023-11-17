PH bet Anna Lakrini advances to Miss Globe 2023 Top 5

Anna Lakrini. Screenshot from Miss Globe's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Philippines' bet Anna Lakrini is one step closer to the crown as she entered the Top 5 of Miss Globe 2023.

During the coronation night held in Albania on Saturday (Manila time), Lakrini was among the candidates moving on to the question and answer portion.

She was joined by candidates from Nigeria, Malaysia, USA, and Spain.

Last year, Philippines' delegate Chelsea Fernandez ended her journey in the Top 15 with Anabel Payano of the Dominican Republic winning the crown.

Lakrini will aim for the third Miss Globe crown after the victories of Ann Lorraine Colis in 2015 and Maureen Montagne in 2021.

Since 2004, the Miss Globe pageant has crowned queens advocating for the woman's role in the world.

RELATED VIDEO: