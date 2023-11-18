Catriona Gray shows support for Michelle Dee

Screenshot from Catriona Gray's Instagram account.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray showed her support for this year's Philippines' delegate Michelle Dee ahead of pageant's coronation night.

Gray is returning to the Miss Universe pageant as a backstage correspondent, alongside Zuri Hall.

"Finally!!! Welcome to El Salvador, (Catriona Gray)," Michelle Dee said in her Instagram stories.

Gray reshared the Instagram story and said: "Let's go, Philippines!"

Both Gray and Dee represented the Philippines in the Miss World pageant before becoming the country's representatives for Miss Universe.

Gray, crowned in 2018, was the backstage correspondent for the Miss Universe 2022 pageant last January.

Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai will return to the Miss Universe stage to host the 72nd annual competition on November 18, 2023. They will also be joined by Emmy Award-winning journalist and host of “Heal Squad,” Maria Menounos.

This is the second time in MOU history that the show will feature an all-female hosting team.

