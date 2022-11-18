Courtesy of UC Med

A physician board examinee who landed in the top 10 of the recent examinations received a brand new car as a reward from his university in Cebu.

Mark Johnuel Duavis earlier clinched the 10th spot in the October 2022 Physician Licensure Examinations.

He was personally given the key to his new car by the chairman of his alma mater, the University of Cebu School of Medicine.

“I am so honored by giving him a car. That would be an incentive for our students to excel in their examinations,” Augusto Go, head of the medicine school, said on Friday.

Duavis’ batch was the school's third to take the board exam.

“For the third time they did a very good job, I am proud to say. Thank you to them, to our faculty, to our staff, who made this possible,” said Go.—Report by Annie Perez