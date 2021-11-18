MANILA -- Tracy Perez has nothing but gratitude as she prepares to represent the Philippines in Miss World, a journey that was six years in the making.

During her sendoff event on Thursday, the beauty queen revealed that it took her three years to make it to the national stage, and another three to win the Miss World Philippines crown.

"I see that my dreams are finally becoming a reality," she said. "I've worked so hard for everything that I have now. And again, I will always be grateful to every single person I met in this journey."

"I've tried three times in Cebu before I can finally represent Cebu on the national stage... Even in the national scene, it also took me three years to finally be your Miss World Philippines," she added.

"Six years in total," Perez pointed out. "So many advisers, mentors, all these people that are still with me up to this day and never doubted me for one bit."

Perez is aiming for the country's second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

The 2021 edition of Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16 (8 a.m. on December 17 in the Philippines).

"It will be my first time flying to Puerto Rico... I'm actually not looking forward to the 16-hour flight, but I'm still very excited of what's to come," Perez said. "And I'm very excited to meet all the candidates."

When asked what winning Miss World means to her, she replied: "Winning Miss World for me at this moment in my life means everything to me."

"My journey to achieving this dream of mine has never been easy... I know that winning the Miss World crown would be a reminder to people that nothing is impossible. I can do it, and we can make it."

