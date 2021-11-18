Cindy Obeñita is happy to be back in her alma mater, weeks after winning the Miss Intercontinental crown.

On Tuesday, Liceo de Cagayan University held a homecoming event for the beauty queen, who graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Mass Communication.

"My first pasarela was tested on the pageant stages of Liceo. So, I will never forget that in these walls, I started to build my confidence that pushed me to be where I am now," Obeñita said.

"To my teachers, you saw my growth -- I hope I made you super proud! To all Liceans who showed their love and support, my sincerest gratitude!" she added.

Obeñita is the Philippines' second winner of the Miss Intercontinental crown, after Karen Gallman in 2018/19.

She is a senior tourism operations officer in Cagayan de Oro, as well as an events host and model.

