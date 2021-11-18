MANILA -- Seven months after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Mccoy de Leon, actress Elisse Joson has regained her fit figure.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday, Joson said she went on a keto diet and exercised regularly after giving birth to her baby girl, Felize.

"During my pregnancy, lumobo rin po talaga ako. Though petit girl naman ako talaga, hindi naman ako 'yung lalaki ng sobra-sobra but I really gained weight. Tapos 'yung pagkapanganak doon ako talaga nag-diet," Joson said.

"I went on a very slight keto diet. Parang it worked well for me. Then 'yung exercise, tiniyaga ko talaga na araw-araw kailangan mapawisan ako. Kailangan tumatakbo ako, matagtag 'yung katawan ko," she added.

It was just last month when Joson and De Leon revealed that they already have a daughter. The two made the revelation during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" when they asked "Kuya" to be Felize's godfather.

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother."

In Inside News, Joson also shared her plans for her career now that she is already a mother.

"Sabi nila mahirap mag-balance ng work and being a mom. But sabi ko po right now I am enjoying my time with Felize, with my family. And, sa early stage niya ngayon gusto ko present ako. Gusto ko maramdaman niya na mayroon siyang mom. Lalo na ngayon, ngayon pa lang siya nagkakaisip. Also gusto ko rin matutunan na i-balance na kaya ko pa ring magtrabaho even if I am being a full time mom," she said.

Joson stars in the movie "Will You Marry?" with singer-comedienne K Brosas.

"'Will You Marry?' is a film about the relationship of a mother and a daughter kaya sobrang lapit sa puso ko ito. Kasi that time (sa) shooting, I was already pregnant. Pero hindi ko pa po nararamdaman nun 'yung pagiging nanay. Malapit siya sa akin kasi it's more of naiisip ko ang relationship ko with my own mom," Joson said.

"Will You Marry?" is now available for streaming on KTX.ph and iWantTFC.

Aside from "Will You Marry?" Joson is also set to star in the new Dreamscape Entertainment project "The Goodbye Girl," which will be available on iWantTFC next year.

