WATCH: Judy Ann's kids prepare aglio olio ala Angrydobo

MANILA – It looks like Yohan Agoncillo is taking after her mother Judy Ann Santos in being a natural in the kitchen.

Yohan displayed this in the five-minute video which Santos shared on her Instagram page over the weekend.

In the clip, Yohan leads her younger siblings Lucho and Luna in preparing an aglio olio ala Angrydobo, Santos' restaurant.

After cooking the dish, all of them tried the pasta which the kids prepared.

“Tastes good. Kayo na magluto ng dinner,” said Santos.

Yohan then quipped: “Can I work in Angrydobo now?” leaving Santos and husband Ryan Agoncillo laughing.

Just recently, the Agoncillo family celebrated Yohan’s 16th birthday.

With just their family at home, the Agoncillo household had a mini-party to themselves while their friends joined them virtually through an online conference.

Writing a heartfelt message for Yohan, Santos said: “Happy 16th baby love.. oh how I wish I could still cuddle you from the first day I fell in love with you.. you have grown so fast! So fast, that I want to turn back time to the day that you were so in love with a mascot and would bring me and daddy so much joy just watching you so happy!”

Santos said Yohan, who she adopted when she was still single, will always be her “first love.” (Agoncillo went on to legally adopt Yohan when they got married.)

“You are one of God’s greatest blessing and will forever be mommy and daddy’s baby girl! We love you so much sweetie pie... I know, in my heart.. that we were meant to be,” Santos said.

