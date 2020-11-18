'Life begins': Phoemela Baranda is pregnant again at 40

MANILA -- Phoemela Baranda surprised her fans and followers on Wednesday as she revealed that she is expecting her second child.

The 40-year-old model and host showed off her growing baby bump as she posted a photo from her photo shoot with the local fashion magazine Preview on her Instagram page.

"Life begins," she said.

In her interview with Preview published Wednesday, Baranda said she is already in her second trimester, and is due to give birth in March 2021.

"For the gender, I will keep you posted," she said. "Keeping it a bit of a surprise!"

Baranda is in a relationship with businessman and professional race car driver Jason Choachuy. Like her partner, she has also been active in the Philippine racing circuit.

"I've always wanted another child, and my partner [wanted one] as well — it's his first," she said.

"I'm blessed to be in good health, we have more time at home, and I found the right person," she added.

Baranda gave birth to her firstborn, Kim Nichole, when she was 19 years old. She said she is now "more mentally prepared" as she welcomes her second child, but was quick to add that she feels "the same amount of excitement and love."

Kim Nichole, now 21 years old, also expressed her happiness for her mother.

"I know a lot of things are going to change, but I'm happy for my mom because this is such a big blessing for us to have an addition to our family since it's always just been the two of us," she said.

