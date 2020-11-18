'Being proud is an understatement': Rabiya Mateo's BF pens sweet birthday message

MANILA -- The boyfriend of Rabiya Mateo wrote a sweet message as the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 winner celebrated her birthday last November 14.

In an Instagram post, nurse Neil Salvacion said he still gets emotional seeing his girlfriend "achieving all the dreams and harvesting all the blessings" which, he said, is a result of Mateo's hard work ever since she was young.

"Being proud is an understatement," he said of the beauty queen's successes.

He also noted that Mateo "sacrificed so much in life" but managed to remain optimistic, adding that he has learned a lot of things from her.

"I know you'll use the influence you have to spread kindness and optimism to whoever you'll meet along the way. Stay phenomenal, my love. I love you," he ended.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Mateo said she and Salvacion have been in a relationship for six years.

"He's my first boyfriend... We've been together since college," she said.

Mateo also revealed that she promised Salvacion that she won't leave him after winning the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

