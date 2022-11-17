LOOK: Scarlet Snow 'not nervous' at first piano recital

MANILA – Scarlet Snow Belo has once again caught netizens’ attention as she showed off yet another one of her talents.

On Instagram, Scarlet Snow shared a reel from when she had her first-ever piano recital.

“I didn’t feel nervous at all because my family including my grandparents were all there,” Belo said in the caption.

“Teacher Josiah encouraged me to play with my heart because when I play, I don’t play just for myself but also for others. It makes them happy, and I love making people happy,” she added.

Scarlet Snow is the daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

In a recent interview with her mom, the 7-year-old was asked about her reaction to being a young celebrity.

She admitted that she initially did not want to have her pictures taken by people, but later on acknowledged the joy she is able to give them.

Scarlet Snow is considered one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, with her Instagram page boasting of 5.1 million followers as of writing.

