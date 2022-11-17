MANILA -- The Miss Universe season is officially upon us with the release of headshot photos of this year's candidates, including the Philippines' Celeste Cortesi.

Cortesi, who is aiming for the country's fifth Miss Universe crown, opted to wear black, with a pair of sparkly earrings completing her look.

On Instagram, she asked her fans and followers to vote for her on the Miss Universe app.

"Thank you for your unconditional love and support. Mahal ko kayo," she said.

The next Miss Universe pageant is set to be held on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Cortesi's predecessor, Beatrice Gomez, finished in the Top 5 of last year's Miss Universe, with Harnaaz Sandhu of India winning the crown.

Related video: