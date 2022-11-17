Miss Planet Philippines 2022 Herlene Budol. Screengrab from Wilbert Tolentino's vlog



Days after Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol withdrew from Miss Planet International 2022, her manager shared her experience from the competition in Uganda.

In his latest vlog, Wilbert Tolentino showed Budol and her fellow candidates rehearsing for a cultural dance under the heat of the sun on a rooftop. He said the sponsors for the original venue backed out because payments have yet to be settled.

"Mga ala-una na rito so 'yung araw galit na galit, gustong manakit. Talagang sunugan dito. But it's okay, kaya lalaban tayo nang sayawan," Budol said.

The Miss Planet International candidates were eventually allowed to take a break, but organizers did not give them any food even if they were hungry from rehearsals, according to Tolentino.

He added that they had to look for their own place to stay as the accommodation promised by the pageant was not available.

"Sari-saring emosyon ang mga kandidata, epekto ng hindi maayos na sistema at hindi makakain nang tamang oras," the manager said.

Tolentino decided to pull out Budol from Miss Planet International after two candidates publicly revealed that their expenses have yet to be reimbursed, while a handful already withdrew from the pageant.

"May 4 hanggang 6 na [kandidata ang] nag-withdraw dahil mauubusan ng budget kung tumagal pa sila sa Uganda. First time nag-host ng international pageant ang bansang Uganda kaya hindi naka-align sa original plan ang calendar of activities," he said.

Toward the end of the vlog, Budol can be seen getting emotional with her fellow candidates as they begged organizers to let them go out.

"I want to go out, I have a driver," she said, crying.

Despite this, Budol is still grateful for her visit to Uganda, according to Tolentino.

"Pinauwi na sina Herlene sa kani-kanilang tirahan na inuupahan sa Uganda. Ganunpaman ay minahal niya ang mga bata sa Uganda at isinapuso niya ang kultura rito at marami siyang natutunan," he said.

Miss Planet International was supposed to be Budol's first stint on the global pageant stage. She got to represent the country after Tolentino bought the rights for Miss Planet Philippines.

The comedienne and social media star finished as first runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

