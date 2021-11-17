Kenneth Cobonpue. Handout

MANILA -- World-renowned Filipino designer Kenneth Cobonpue is one of the Asian personalities featured in the upcoming short film series of the international hotel brand Shangri-La.

Titled "From Asia with Heart," the short film series marks Shangri-La's 50th anniversary by highlighting the stories of six "culture makers" from the region.

It will run from November 19 to January 2022, with more details to be revealed on Shangri-La's website.

Hui Kuok, chairman of Shangri-La Group, said they want to "showcase stories that embody the tradition, craftsmanship, and passion of the region we call home" through their short film series.

"As we mark our anniversary, we want to bring to life the stories and that have made Asia what it is today. We are not just celebrating our past but looking towards the future as we embark on our next chapter," he said in a statement.

Aside from Cobonpue, other "culture makers" in Shangri-La's "From Asia with Heart" short film series include chef DeAille Tam, illustrator Xiong Liang, installation artist Red Hong Yi, pianist Haochen Zhang, and fashion designer Huishan Zhang.

