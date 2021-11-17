MANILA -- Beatrice Gomez is confident that she can soon wear the Miss Universe crown, based on her answer about her "winnability" in the international pageant.

During her sendoff press conference on Wednesday, the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 titleholder rated herself a 7 out of 10 when asked to assess her chances of victory in the pageant.

She said she will get the remaining three points during their three stops in Israel, ahead of the coronation night.

"From 1 to 10, I would have to rate myself a 7. For the three points, I have to go through Tel Aviv, and then to Jerusalem, and then to Eilat where the competition will be held. That would complete the 10 points," she said.

"I think that's the only thing that's lacking for me -- to get there, up on stage, perform my best, and win the crown," she added, drawing cheers from the members of the media in attendance.

Gomez said she has been working non-stop since her first day as Miss Universe Philippines 2021, and admitted that the most challenging part is balancing all her tasks while preparing for the international stage.

Nevertheless, she said it is "very much fulfilling," especially with the support of the Miss Universe Philippines organization, as well as her family and friends.

"With everyone's support, everything is easier," she said.

And when it comes to negative comments made about her, Gomez said knowing her core and staying away from social media helps her keep her focus.

"I know how hard I've worked, I know my core, and that's how I'm able to stay sane and keep my mental health at bay. And of course, I try to avoid social media as much as I can even though it's part of my work. It's healthy to stay away from it from time to time," she said.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 at 7 p.m. ET (December 13, 7 a.m. in the Philippines), and will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11.

Related video: