MANILA -- The Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP) honored several Filipino publishers for the Gintong Aklat Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

The BDAP, established in 1981, named the cream of the crop in local publishing, which were evaluated based on quality of production, design, and content.

About 23 publishers nominated books for the biennial awards sponsored by the National Book Development Board (NBDB).

BDAP president Ani Almario said books were especially important to Filipinos during the pandemic. “Hindi lamang dahil napakaraming tao ang nakasalalay ang kabuhayan sa paggawa ng libro kung 'di dahil napakahalaga ng libro ng panitikan sa panahon ng pandemya,” she said.

“Ang pagbasa ang naging libangan natin, minsa’y tanggulan at lagi laging kanlungan simula nang ma-lockdown tayong lahat,” she added.

Meanwhile, NBDB chairperson Dante Ang Jr. praised BDAP’s initiative to elevate the quality of locally-published books.

“In the future, we wish to continue working closely with BDAP and other associations and stakeholders in promoting Filipino works. We also hope to collaborate with BDAP and others to help Congress draft better policies that can help realize our collective dream of a strong and vibrant book publishing industry,” he said

Here is the list of the winners: