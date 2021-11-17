MANILA -- The Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP) honored several Filipino publishers for the Gintong Aklat Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.
The BDAP, established in 1981, named the cream of the crop in local publishing, which were evaluated based on quality of production, design, and content.
About 23 publishers nominated books for the biennial awards sponsored by the National Book Development Board (NBDB).
BDAP president Ani Almario said books were especially important to Filipinos during the pandemic. “Hindi lamang dahil napakaraming tao ang nakasalalay ang kabuhayan sa paggawa ng libro kung 'di dahil napakahalaga ng libro ng panitikan sa panahon ng pandemya,” she said.
“Ang pagbasa ang naging libangan natin, minsa’y tanggulan at lagi laging kanlungan simula nang ma-lockdown tayong lahat,” she added.
Meanwhile, NBDB chairperson Dante Ang Jr. praised BDAP’s initiative to elevate the quality of locally-published books.
“In the future, we wish to continue working closely with BDAP and other associations and stakeholders in promoting Filipino works. We also hope to collaborate with BDAP and others to help Congress draft better policies that can help realize our collective dream of a strong and vibrant book publishing industry,” he said
Here is the list of the winners:
- Book Design
“Hans Christian Andersen and Jose Rizal: From Denmark to the Philippines" -- Edited by Jan Top Christensen, published by Anvil Publishing Inc.
- Poetry in Filipin
“Mga Tula (1965-1989)” by Rolando S. Tinio, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press
- Poetry in English
“Di Achichúk: Poems and Images from Batanes” by Dorian S. Merina, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press
- Fiction in English
“Tiempo Muerto” by Caroline S. Hau, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press
- Fiction in Filipin
“Kulto ni Santiago" by Kristian Sendon Kordero, published by University of the Philippines Press
- Science and Technology
“Sakunang Darating, Saklolo'y Tayo Rin: Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Handbook for Academic Institutions; The University of the Philippines Experience” by Ferdinand C. Llanes, Violeta V. Bautista, Ma. Leonora DL. Francisco, Alfredo Mahar Francisco A. Lagmay, Emmanuel M. Luna, Benito M. Pacheco, and Eric SM Talens
- Food
“Lasa ng Republika: Dila at Bandila” by Ige Ramos, published by Anvil Publishing, Inc.
- Drama in Filipin
“Two Women as Specters of History: Lakambini and Indigo Child” by Rody Vera, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press
- Inspiration
“A Night Bird Sings of Blindness and Fear” by Janina Marie Rivera, published by OMF Literature, Inc.
- Social Sciences
“Philippine Cartography” by Carlos Quirino, edited by Carlos Madrid and Leovino Ma. Garcia, published by Vibal Foundation, Inc.
- Arts and Humanities
“DIREK: Essays on Filipino Filmmakers” edited by Clodualdo del Mundo, Jr. and Shirley O. Lua, published by De La Salle University Publishing House
- Natural and Applied Sciences
“Investing in the Unseen: Cases on Biodiversity Conservation” by Benjamin C. Bagadion Jr., published by Ateneo de Manila University Press
- Self-help
“Existential Courage: A Survival Guide for Your Existential Crisis (And All the Ones after That)” by Arriane Serafico, published by Summit Publishing
- Creative Nonfiction in Filipin
“Kapag Sumalupa ang Gunita” by Rogelio Sicat, published by Ateneo de Naga University Press
- Creative Nonfiction in English
“Made in Japan: Stories of Japanese-Filipino Children” by Rey Ventura, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press