Why does Kamala Harris love her Converse shoes so much?

As the first female, first black, and first South Asian-American to take up the post of US vice-president, all eyes are on Kamala Harris right now – and she knows it. On November 7, the 56-year-old took the stage to deliver her acceptance speech, and her choice of white pantsuit – seen as a nod to the suffragette movement – set the internet abuzz. Fellow Democrats including Hillary Clinton (when accepting her nomination as presidential candidate) and Nancy Pelosi (launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump) have chosen the look for highly significant moments, as did Ivanka and Tiffany Trump at their father’s inauguration.

But when it comes to her fashion choices, her most talked-about looks so far have one item in common: her all-American Converse Chuck Taylors.

On her months-long campaign trail, the VP-elect was often spotted wearing the classic footwear, in different colours and designs. A video of Kamala stepping off a jet in Milwaukee (her first solo campaign stop) wearing a pair of black Converse Chuck Taylors garnered over 5.6 million views on Twitter. In an interview with The Cut back in 2018, she said, “I have a whole collection of Chuck Taylors: a black leather pair, a white pair, I have the kind that don’t lace, the kind that do lace, the kind I wear in the hot weather, the kind I wear in the cold weather, and the platform kind for when I’m wearing a pantsuit.”

While opting for trainers instead of the classic pumps may not seem like a groundbreaking move in this day and age, it does, however, give us a clearer idea about who she is and her approach to politics, and she acknowledged that. In a video interview with Complex last month, Kamala said, “I love my Chucks … You know, I think it’s maybe people don’t expect it, but also it’s a statement about who we really are.

“Chucks – whatever your background is, whatever language your grandmother spoke – you know, we all at some point or another had our Chucks,” she added.

Kamala Harris is undoubtedly sending a message that being sensible and relatable is the way to go, and we look forward to hearing more of her style statements over the course of her four-year term.