WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo puts up her Christmas tree at home

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo once again enlisted the help of famed events stylist Gideon Hermosa to decorate her Christmas tree at home.

The Kapamilya star released a vlog showing the process of transforming her seven-year-old Christmas tree into a red and white masterpiece, using old decorations and some of Hermosa's handcrafted pieces.

"So ang goal natin is to use the same materials from last year," said Hermosa, who styled a blue and white Christmas tree with polar bears back in 2019.

"Ang napag-usapan lang natin is to change the color. You requested for color red this year," he added.

Explaining her choice of color for 2020, Bernardo said: "Apparently never kaming nag-red. Parang parati kaming blue kasi gusto ko parating mukhang malamig... So feeling nag-red ako as in sobrang bata pa ako."

"I gave him the freedom [to decorate our tree]," she went on. "Parang lahat naman ng maisip ni Gids maganda."

Toward the end of the vlog, Bernardo asked Hermosa to share some of his Christmas decorating tips to her viewers.

His first tip was to make the most out of available materials and decorations, and get creative.

"Hindi kailangang bago lahat ng materials. You can use the same materials from last year. Ang gawin mo lang, recycle and kailangang maging creative ka lang. You can change the color, you can add texture like glitters or something para magmukha siyang bago," he siad.

Hermosa also advised the public to not be easily swayed by trends, and instead design their Christmas trees based on their personality and preference.

"Huwag kayong bastang sumunod sa uso, like sa usong kulay or whatever. I-base ninyo ang color ng Christmas tree ninyo based on your personality. Kasi minsan 'yung iba gusto lang nilang masunod sa uso... pero minsan 'di bagay sa interior nila, or hindi sila ['yung nare-reflect ng design]," he explained.

Hermosa's other Christmas tree decorating tips include using only two main colors for an "elegant" look, and to group certain elements as opposed to equally distributing them.

"I have nothing against 'yung mga colorful na Christmas tree. They are fun at masaya siyang tingnan. But if you want something classic and elegant, choose two main colors lang," he said.

The events stylist went on: "Minsan sanay tayo sa Christmas tree na equally divided sa lahat ng parts ['yung decorations]. Minsan puwedeng grouping lang kasi mas maa-appreciate mo 'yung detail at ganda ng bawat element 'pag naka-group siya."

Meanwhile, Bernardo encouraged her viewers to start putting up their Christmas trees at home as this serves as a bonding activity with family members and loved ones.

Watch her vlog below: