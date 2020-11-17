WATCH: Disney shows how to make a parol in follow-up to Filipino Christmas ad

The parol was a prominent part of the story shown in Disney’s ‘From Our Family to Yours’ Christmas ad. Disney UK

MANILA — In a follow-up to its heartwarming Christmas ad about a Filipino family, Disney has released a tutorial on how to make the iconic parol at home.

The uniquely Filipino star-shaped lantern, which becomes ubiquitous in the Philippines during Christmas season, was a prominent part of Disney’s “From Our Family to Yours” story.

Last Saturday, Disney promoted the parol through a video tutorial on how to assemble one using home items.

“Give your home a magical makeover with these enchanting parols, inspired by our Christmas ad!” it said.

Similar to “From Our Family to Yours,” the DIY video quickly made the rounds online, with Filipinos expressing delight over the traditional parol drawing international spotlight.

