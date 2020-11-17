WATCH: Catriona Gray in Miss Universe Colombia 2020

MANILA -- Catriona Gray looked radiant in yellow as she helped pick Colombia's representative in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

The former Miss Universe wore a sparkly Leo Almodal creation which highlighted her long legs, with her look finished with a high ponytail and minimal jewelry.

"And just like that, another journey begins! Congratulations to all and of course to the new queen! Excited to see how you will share your beautiful country to the Universe!" she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Talent manager Jayson Sarmiento of Gray's agency Cornerstone Entertainment also shared a photo of the beauty queen at the judges' table of Miss Universe Colombia 2020.

Videos of Gray's appearance were also uploaded on Instagram by fan pages dedicated to the former Miss Universe.

One of the clips showed her being introduced as one of the judges, but the name flashed on the screen showed "Garay" as her surname instead of Gray.

Another showed the Filipino-Australian beauty queen placing the Miss Universe Colombia 2020 sash on the winner, Laura Olascuaga.

Aside from being a judge in Miss Universe Colombia 2020, Gray also visited patients at Smile Train as the cleft charity's global ambassador.

