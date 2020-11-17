Food shorts: Shake Shack's Truffle Trio and other holiday-themed offerings

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CALBEE PARTNERS WITH TASTE AND TELL MNL FOR SUTEKI ABURI

Handout

Calbee has partnered with Taste and Tell MNL to offer Suteki Aburi, a steak-flavored sushi bake paired with the Japanese snack brand's wasabi chips.

The special sushi bake is made with a 21-day dry aged tenderloin, shiitake mushroom, fried garlic chips, teriyaki rice, and Taste and Tell's secret aburi sauce. It is made to be like a deconstructed steak nigiri, complemented by the crunch and spicy kick of Calbee's wasabi chips.

Taste and Tell MNL and Calbee's Suteki Aburi is available in three tray sizes: Small (P1,700) comes with two small packs of Calbee Wasabi Potato Chips; Medium (P2,200) is offered with four small packs of Calbee Wasabi Potato Chips; and Large (P2,700) with one large pack of Calbee Wasabi Potato chips.

Suteki Aburi is available every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday. To order, visit the website or social media page of Taste and Tell MNL.

Meanwhile, Calbee Wasabi Potato Chips comes in in 28g and 170g packs at P15 and P90, respectively. It is available in leading supermarkets, convenience stores, and online shopping sites nationwide.

CCA MANILA TO HOST FOOD DRIVE

Handout

Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila, through the initiative of its students, is set to hold a food drive on November 20 and 21 in partnership with Gawad Kalinga's Kusina Kalinga.

The food drive is an immediate solution for aid, brought about by the need of victims of recent natural calamities.

In the long run, there are 12 initiatives as outlined by "The Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger" that can be emulated: Increase awareness, learn about hunger, talk to your neighbors, help set up meal programs for kids, get involved with schools and communities, talk to your health care providers to understand hunger, meet with legislators and local government officials, volunteer to teach healthy cooking and stock foods needed, talk to your favorite food businesses about supporting local communities, donate your time and money, start a local and urban garden, and support local farmers.

"We are seeking donations in food, logistics, and financial assistance. Our goal is to feed as many people as we can with healthy and substantial food. Food is a basic need. And healthy food is not a luxury. At the core, we are a culinary community that fights for healthy food to be accessible for all," Bea Trinidad, CCA Manila's PR and communications manager, said in a statement.

"Similar to the blueprint's systematic approach, we want to start not just a food drive, but a framework here for a better thought-out plan when it comes to hunger, not only in cases of natural disasters. These 12 initiatives will take time and planning by Filipinos in the private and public sectors," she added.

Those who want to donate to CCA Manila's food drive may visit the culinary school's pages on Facebook and Instagram.

DONA ELENA INTRODUCES NEW PACKAGING

Handout

Doña Elena Olive Oil has tapped a French designer to create a new bottle to fit its quality products.

The new packaging includes fine engravings on the bottle: a Doña Elena insignia near the top, and the olive fruit near the base.

Another detail that customers can enjoy is the usage recommendation per variant that is printed on the label, making it easier to choose the right olive oil for their cooking needs.

Doña Elena Olive Oil comes in three variants: Extra Virgin for dips and salad dressing; Pure Olive Oil for pasta and everyday cooking; and Pomace for roasting and frying.

It is available in groceries and supermarkets nationwide, and online beginning November 20 at the Ace Market website.

FOODPANDA OFFERS HOLIDAY PROMOS

Handout

Foodpanda continues its "Kumukutikuti-TAP" Christmas promo by giving a month-long discount of 20% and more on deals nationwide.



On top of this, the app is offering free delivery on thousands of select restaurants with the code PANDAMORNING from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and P77 off with the code PANDA77 for a minimum order of P299 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

More details are available on Foodpanda's Facebook, twitter, and Instagram pages.

JIM BEAM OFFERS LIMITED EDITION TIN PACK

Handout

To celebrate the holidays, Jim Beam has introduced a special tin pack available at S&R for P1,438. Included are a limited-edition tin as well as two 1-liter bottles of Jim Beam bourbon.

The tin itself can be used as an ice bucket while the lid can serve as a garnish tray, making homemade highballs easier and more convenient this holiday season.

The limited edition pack is an ideal starter kit to make drinks such as the Classic Jim Beam Highball, which is made with bourbon, soda water, ice, and lemon.

There is also the Apple Cinnamon Jim Beam Highball with lemon juice, muddled red apples, cinnamon syrup, and bourbon; and the Frozen Fruit Jim Beam Highball that replaces ice cubes with six to eight pieces of fruits.

Aside from S&R, Jim Beam can also be ordered from the brand's Lazada shop.

JOLLIBEE LAUNCHES CARAMEL POPCORN SUNDAE TWIRL

Handout

Jollibee combines two well-loved snacks in its newest offering, the Caramel Popcorn Sundae Twirl.



The dessert includes vanilla sundae, caramel syrup, and caramel popcorn. It is available for delivery via the Jollibee app, website, and hotline, as well as through GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood. It can also be ordered for drive-thru and takeout.

Meanwhile, Jollibee also launched its new Crisscut Fries which is coated with different spices and paired with either honey mustard or thousand island dip. It can be ordered a la carte or as an upgrade in value meals with fries, and as part of a Jollibee Chickenjoy combo.

KUYA J OPENS NEW BRANCH IN MALABON

Handout

Christmas comes early for foodies in the north as Kuya J opens its newest branch at the second floor of Fisher Mall Malabon.

The new branch is a significant milestone as it is the first Kuya J concept store to open since the country implemented the lockdown, making it one of the few restaurants in the Philippines to do so.

With the new store, Malabon residents will now be able to satisfy their cravings for Filipino food with Kuya J's best-sellers such as Crispy Pata, Lechon Baka, Beef Kare-Kare, and Caldereta.

Customers are assured that health measures and safety protocols are strictly implemented in the store.

More details are available on Kuya J's Facebook and Instagram pages.

NEW FILIPINO-INSPIRED DISHES AT NOBU MANILA

Handout

Along with its three hotels, City of Dreams Manila has reopened its signature restaurants at 50% capacity, following government guidelines. The latest to reopen last November 6 is Nobu Manila, which opens only for dinner from Wednesday to Sunday starting at 5 p.m.

In the eponymous restaurant of world-renowned celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who is credited for creating Japanese-Peruvian fusion artistry, avid followers will again enjoy signature dishes such as Black Cod Miso, New Style Sashimi, Rock Shrimp Tempura, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño, and Beef Tobanyaki, among others.

Nobu Manila also highlights new dishes on its menu created by head chef Michael de Jesus, including two that creatively infuse Filipino flavors: Nobu Manila Style Kurobuta Pork Sisig, a medley of kurobota pork belly, aji amarillo aioli, bacon furikake, and poached egg; and Green Tea Leche Flan with homemade mochi pearls, azuki beans, and goma tuile.

The Tofu Sliders, Nori Tacos, and Tomato Matsuhisa Salad, are among the other new dishes worthy to explore.

Head sushi chef Kei Hirukawa also introduces new sushi and sashimi specialties consisting of sustainably sourced seafood.

Nobu's eight-course Signature Omakase, specialty tempura, tobanyaki (Nobu roast specialties), yakimono (grille items), brick oven dishes, kushiyaki (grilled skewers), soup and noodle dishes, and a broad selection of sushi, sashimi and sushi rolls, salads, and soups complete the extensive menu.

Guests can choose from premium sake, wines, beers, and specialty cocktails, or non-alcoholic beverages.

SHAKE SHACK UNVEILS TRUFFLE TRIO

Handout

Shake Shack has unveiled the Truffle Trio just in time for the holidays.

This includes the Black Truffle Burger (P315), which is made of 100% all-natural Angus beef with Swiss cheese, crispy ale-marinated shallots, black truffle mayo, and arugula; the Black Truffle Chick'n Shack (P285) or chicken breast with black truffle mayo, pickled shallots and arugula; and Black Truffle Fries (P205) or crinkle-cut fries topped with black truffle mayo, crispy ale marinated shallots, and scallions.

The new truffle menu is available for a limited time via Grab and Foodpanda, or by calling any of Shake Shack's branches at Central Square, Greenbelt, or Mega Fashion Hall.

More details are available on Shake Shack Philippines' social media pages.

ULTIMATE CHICKEN CROSSOVER BY MAX'S GROUP

Handout

Max's Restaurant has joined forces with Pancake House and Yellow Cab to bring the Ultimate Chicken Crossover.

The new offer allows customers to get fried chicken specialties from Max's Group in one bundle starting at P1,399 for take-out.

It includes three pieces of Max's chicken leg quarters, six pieces of Pancake House's Classic Pan Chicken, and 10 pieces of Yellow Cab's savory Chicken Wings with a choice of up to two flavors (choices include Sriracha, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Soy, and Hot Chix).

Customers can also claim a free box of six Original Glazed Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme upon presenting an Ultimate Chicken Crossover receipt in select stores until November 30.

From December 1 to 31, every order comes with a free condiment trio from NutriAsia consisting of banana ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce.

The Ultimate Chicken Crossover is available via delivery, take-out, and Curbside Pick-Up from EDSA Eats—Main Avenue, Forbestown, Hampton Gardens, Harbor Square, SM City Sucat, Waltermart Makati, Market! Market!, SM City Bicutan, and SM City San Lazaro until December 31.

Orders can also be made at the Max's Chicken website and hotline, and via GrabFood, Food Panda, and LalaFood.

URC PRODUCTS NOW AVAILABLE AT SHOPEE

Handout

Piattos, C2, Nissin Cups, Cream-O, and other products of Universal Robina Corporation (URC) are now available at Shopee.

URC Shopee Mall has a wide variety of treats from Filipino favorite snacks Presto, Magic Crackers, Chippy, and Mr. Chips, to chocolatey treats like Cloud 9, Swiss Miss, Hello!, and Great Taste Coffee.

More details are available at URC's website and Facebook page.

YANAGI LAUNCHES RAMEN BOWLS

Handout

Midas Hotel and Casino's Yanagi Japanese restaurant is now offering ramen bowls in five soup flavors: Chashu Tonkotsu, Chashu Miso, Chashu Shoyu, Kaisen Miso, and Kaisen Shoyu.

Chashu Tonkatsu Ramen has a rich and tasty broth made with pork marrow and served with sliced and grilled pork belly. It is topped with ajitsuke tamago (marinated egg), menma (fermented bamboo shoots), shiitake mushrooms, negi (chopped scallions), and nori (seaweed).

Chashu Miso Ramen has miso-seasoned pork broth with a light garlic taste and is topped with sliced and grilled chashu, moyashi (bean sprouts), and negi.

Chashu Shoyu Ramen has a savory broth made from fermented soy bean paste and shoyu (soy sauce). It is topped with sliced and grilled chashu, ajitsuke tamago, shiitake mushrooms, negi, and nori.

Kaisen Miso Ramen is a seafood ramen soup topped with shrimp and squid in a tasty miso-based soup broth. It is topped with moyashi, negi, and nori.

Kaisen Shoyu Ramen is a delectable, clear, slightly brown seafood-based broth with umami flavorings. It is topped with shrimp and squid, moyashi, shiitake mushrooms, negi, and nori.

Yanagi is open daily for a la carte dining from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The buffet is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. during weekends for P2,100 nett per person.