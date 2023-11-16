Weekend guide: Wine, sarsuwelas, expos and more

MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

Intramuros Evenings

Karylle performs in 'Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela.' Handout

The Intramuros Administration is reviving its '90s program Intramuros Evenings, kicking off with the re-staging of CCP Out-Of-The-Box Series, "Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela," on November 18, 6 p.m., at the Baluarte de San Diego.

It features excerpts and songs from classic and contemporary sarsuwela productions, featuring Nenen Espina, Franco Laurel, Ayen Munji Laurel, Reuben Laurente, Lorenz Martinez, Shiela Valderrama Martinez, Jonathan Tadioan, and Karylle Tatlonghari.

The show is free to the public. Entrance fee to Baluarte de San Diego is priced at P75, with discounted price of P50 for students, senior citizens, and PWDs.

Cashless Expo 2023

GoDigital Pilipinas is set to mount the first-ever Cashless Expo 2023 from November 17 to 19 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“Cashless Expo 2023 aims to provide visitors an immersive and transformative journey. We conceptualized the event as a sort of 'platform' for consumers to experience first-hand the ease and advantage of doing digital transactions and for the market to develop a profound appreciation for going 'cashless,'” explains executive director Mishy Co.

The 3-day expo is supported by the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Agriculture, and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Rallying behind them are hundreds of exhibitors supporting the so-called “cashless” movement including farmers and SMEs.

The event will also showcase a “one-stop bazaar” where shoppers can experience the best of the Philippines from all regions at affordable prices. Exhibitors will only accept digital payment methods such as cash transfers via digital banks, e-wallets, and debit/credit cards in the hopes of encouraging more consumers and merchants to feel at ease and secure in shifting to digital payment transactions.

Attendees will also be treated to an array of talks and learning sessions curated by the stakeholders from both public and private sectors.

Grand Wine Experience

A preview of the 20th Grand Wine Experience. Jeeves de Veyra

The Grand Wine Experience is the ultimate destination for wine and spirits lovers, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts. It is the largest and most prestigious event of its kind in Southeast Asia, featuring over 1,000 wines, spirits, sakes, and beers from around the world, curated by experts and presented by renowned winemakers and distillers. It is also a gastronomic playground, with exquisite dishes prepared by top chefs to complement the libations.

The 20th Grand Wine Experience promises to be the most memorable edition yet, as it marks two decades of excellence and innovation. It also coincides with the reopening of the hospitality industry after a long period of lockdowns and restrictions due to the pandemic. It is a perfect opportunity to reconnect with old friends, make new ones, and savor the finer things in life.

The 20th Grand Wine Experience will take place on November 17 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will last until midnight.

Tickets to the Grand Wine Experience are priced at P8,500 each. This entitles you to unlimited tastings of over 1,000 premium wines and spirits from the top wineries, distilleries, and breweries from around the world and the buffet featuring a wide array of gourmet dishes and desserts.

Manila Pop Culture Convention

Mackenyu Arata, the breakout star of Netflix's "One Piece" live-action adaptation, will headline this year's Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon), which will be held at Ayala Malls Manila Bay from November 17 to 19.

There will be limited tickets to photo and autograph opportunities with the Japanese actor. A VIP experience ticket, which bundles the two activities with "express" access and an audience seat at Mackenyu's panel event, will also be made available at the ManiPopCon website.

Organizers assured that those who will not be able to secure tickets to Mackenyu's photo and autograph sessions can still get a glimpse of the "One Piece" star as these will be held at the activity center of Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

International Bazaar

The Embassy of India in Manila in collaboration with Bharati Indian Expat Women’s Association will be organizing an ‘Incredible India’ pavilion at the International Bazaar 2023 on November 19 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

This year’s ‘Incredible India’ pavilion comprises six merchandise booths with Indian products and three food booths where visitors of the event can experience delectable flavors of Indian cuisine. Fine jewelry, accessories, and captivating folk art will also be on display.

Visitors can also purchase Indian spices and millets in celebration of the International Year of Millets 2023, along with a selection of fascinating Ayurvedic products.

For enthusiasts of street food, there's a range of delectable ‘chaat’ items and the popular ‘pani puri.’

Commune Wellness Huddle

Creative group Dakila and its human rights center Active Vista invite advocates to a mental well-being fair through Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw… Wellness Huddle on November 17, 4-8 p.m. at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Quezon City.

The activity-packed wellness session is organized under Commune, a program that aims to strengthen the human rights community by providing a safe and collaborative environment anchored on social behavioral change-making.

The Commune Wellness Huddle includes a variety of booths and activities, including arts and crafts, yoga and meditation, music therapy, silent reading corner, reiki wellness, psychometry, kokology, spiritual conversations, Zumba, tattoo session, and coffee-making 101. Games with prizes will also be held throughout the day.