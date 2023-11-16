Michelle Dee, silver finalist for Voice for Change of Miss Universe

El SALVADOR -- Philippine bet Michelle Marquez Dee is one of the 10 silver finalists for The Voice For Change advocacy video competition of Miss Universe.

The announcement was made after the evening gown competition at the Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries in El Salvador early Thursday morning (Manila time).

Congratulations to @michellemdee for being one of the 10 silver finalists for The Voice For Change advocacy video competition of @missuniverse 2023! 👏🏻❣️



🎥: Miss Universe | Youtube#MissUniverse #MissUniverse2023@missuniverse @missuniversosv @themissuniverseph pic.twitter.com/7uRdodN2bh — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) November 16, 2023

The 72nd Miss Universe Voice for Change presented by @mouawad and @citalks has reached a significant milestone, and we’re thrilled to announce the 10 Silver Finalists who are making waves with their impactful messages! #72ndMISSUNIVERSE #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/Qrj3CwQOsh — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 16, 2023

Here are the 10 silver finalists:

Angola

Brazil

Chile

Lebanon

Philippines

Puerto Rico

Singapore

South Africa

Ukraine

Zimbabwe

On November 18, during the Miss Universe coronation night the three gold winners will be announced.

The 28-year-old actress looked stunning during the evening gown competition at the 2023 Miss Universe preliminaries.





In the swimsuit round, Dee wore a red hot one-piece swimsuit as she showed off her pasarela.

She also shouted "Filipinas" when she introduced herself earlier.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

Related video: