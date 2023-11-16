Michelle Dee, silver finalist for Voice for Change of Miss Universe

El SALVADOR -- Philippine bet Michelle Marquez Dee is one of the 10 silver finalists for The Voice For Change advocacy video competition of Miss Universe.
The announcement was made after the evening gown competition at the Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries in El Salvador early Thursday morning (Manila time).
Here are the 10 silver finalists:
- Angola
- Brazil
- Chile
- Lebanon
- Philippines
- Puerto Rico
- Singapore
- South Africa
- Ukraine
- Zimbabwe
On November 18, during the Miss Universe coronation night the three gold winners will be announced.
The 28-year-old actress looked stunning during the evening gown competition at the 2023 Miss Universe preliminaries.
In the swimsuit round, Dee wore a red hot one-piece swimsuit as she showed off her pasarela.
She also shouted "Filipinas" when she introduced herself earlier.
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.
Related video: