Michelle Dee shares significance of her short hair

Beauty queen Michelle Marquez Dee looked stunning during the Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries on Thursday (Manila time).

Marquez was gorgeous in her red hot swimsuit, while she dazzled in her elegant, sparkling gown by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner, which perfectly matched her short hair.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Dee explained why she decided to cut her hair short.

"One, I really believe it highlights my personality. You know being in the pageant stage with short hair, it symbolizes breaking the barrier and it symbolizes what I truly stand for also, which is to empower everyone that you don't have to fit in just to become Miss Universe," she said.

"You can shine with your own uniqueness and individuality," she stressed.

On Thursday during the prelims, Dee was announced as one of the 10 silver finalists for The Voice For Change advocacy video competition of Miss Universe. The announcement was made after the evening gown competition.

The three gold winners will be announced during the Miss Universe coronation night.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

