Actress Michelle Dee's stunning evening gown that she wore during the Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries in El Salvador on Thursday morning (Manila time) is a tribute to her mother, actress and beauty queen Melanie Marquez.

In 1979, Marquez was crowned Miss International wearing a green gown.

Four decades later, Dee represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe preliminaries wearing a green cut-out gown created by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner.

“I don’t want the typical ‘Pageant Patty’ gown,” Dee said in an article published by Vogue Philippines.

“It doesn’t really resonate with my personality. [This] year, I really vowed to show my authentic self — make sure that that personality of mine shines," she added.

After over 50 sketches and four months, the team of Bumgarner finally decided on a cut-out gown encrusted with emerald green and black Swarovski crystals.



Dee also gave the reasons why she chose the color green.



Apart from her mother wearing a glittering green strapless gown during the Miss International 1979 finals, Dee said green is the color of her advocacy of autism awareness.

“[It] really pays homage to a lot of aspects of me," Dee said.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, Dee expressed her gratitude to her designer.

"Thank you @markbumgarner and team for this exquisite creation! Blessed to be wearing you in representing our beloved country," she wrote.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

