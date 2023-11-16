Home  >  Life

LOOK: Miss Nepal gets support from crowd on Miss Universe prelims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2023 04:12 PM

Jane Dipika Garrett, the first plus-size to win Miss Universe Nepal, received loud cheers and applause from the crowd during the Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries held in El Salvador on Thursday (Manila time).

Garrett, who went to nursing school, plans to pursue a business degree in the future.

"This persevering 23-year-old overcame a series of mental and hormonal changes to boost her confidence and become the woman she see on stage tonight," the host introduced Garrett in the swimsuit competition.

Garrett once again received support from the crowd during the evening gown segment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pageantreels (@pageantreels)

Garrett was crowned as Miss Nepal Iast September 9.

A strong advocate of body positivity, she envisions herself establishing a business and serving as a motivational speaker to drive social change.

Aside from modeling, Garrett also enjoys acting and reading self-help books.

