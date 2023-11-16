'Herstory': 2 trans women compete in Miss Universe 2023

Netherlands' bet Rikkie Kollé and Portugal candidate Marina Machete. Courtesy: IMG Universe, LLC dba and MISS UNIVERSE,LLP.

"Herstory" has been made anew as two trans women compete for Miss Universe 2023.

Netherlands' bet Rikkie Kollé and Portugal candidate Marina Machete were among the 90 candidates in the preliminary competition of the pageant held Thursday (Manila time).

Kollé was crowned last July, while Machete was hailed as the country's bet last October.

They follow the footsteps of Ángela Ponce of Spain in 2018, as the first trans woman candidate of Miss Universe, which was won that year by the Philippines' Catriona Gray.

The Miss Universe pageant started allowing trans women to join the competition in 2012. However, the rule states that only those stated female in legal documents are allowed to join, limiting other trans women to join the competition.

Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip has said that such limits hopes to push other countries to discuss trans rights issues and encourage to push policies to allow them recognize a person's preferred gender.

