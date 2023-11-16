Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is heading to El Salvador.

The beauty queen said she is thrilled to return to Miss Universe as a backstage correspondent, alongside Zuri Hall.

"I am super honored to be invited back for my second year. I love feeling the energy of being there. I have experienced being a candidate, I have experienced reigning and giving up my title to the next one in line, so being back there, feeling fans' energy, and seeing our country being proudly represented, I am so excited to be part of it," she said.

Gray, crowned in 2018, was the backstage correspondent for the Miss Universe 2022 pageant last January.

Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai will return to the Miss Universe stage to host the 72nd annual competition on November 18, 2023. They will also be joined by Emmy Award-winning journalist and host of “Heal Squad,” Maria Menounos.

This is the second time in MOU history that the show will feature an all-female hosting team.