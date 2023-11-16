Catriona Gray confident Michelle Dee will make PH proud

MANILA - Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is confident that Miss Universe 2023 Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee will make the country proud.



Gray praised Dee's performance at the preliminaries of the Miss Universe Pageant in El Salvador early Thursday morning (Manila time).



“She made us very, very proud. Her performance was super solid,” the beauty queen explained.



Gray added, “I am such a believer that the competition starts in the preliminaries. Having a great arrival impression, carrying yourself well has merit, but it really is time to shine when it comes to preliminaries, and I feel like she really delivered. I am very excited. I feel like we are going to do very well.”



She described Dee as a queen "who has a clear vision."



“I feel like she knows what she wants, and I can see the work she has put in. I think all of us can see improvements she has made in her Miss World journey to Miss Universe Philippines and to the Miss Universe stage. She is really taking her strides and owning the moment,” she said.



“I know she is leaving nothing held back, and that is the most we can ask from her. And then it is up to fate. Up to the judges. But I feel she is going to make us proud,” she added.



Apart from Dee, Gray mentioned seeing potential in several other standout candidates vying for the prestigious crown.



“There are actually many this year. That's what makes it exciting. I always think the great thing when the competition is tough is that the victory is even more sweet,” she said. “I can really see South Africa, being the powerhouse that they are, India, Nicaragua, and so many more!”